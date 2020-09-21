1/
Randall "Randy" Lewis
Culleoka - Randall Lee "Randy" Lewis, age 63, a resident of Culleoka, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
No public services are scheduled at this time. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on February 2, 1957 in Nashville, Randy was the husband of Gwen Crabbe Lewis and the son of the late Delma and Dorothy Turner Reece. Randy retired as plant manager from LoJac Enterprise. He enjoyed the simple things in life and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his precious daughter: Courtney Lewis of Spring Hill; brothers: Jerry (Patty) Lewis of Knoxville, Ronnie (Jackie) Lewis of Cumberland Furnace and Nathan Lewis of Nashville.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
