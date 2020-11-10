1/
Randall Zimmerlee
Lynnville - Randall W. Zimmerlee, age 70, resident of Lynnville, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Randall was born in Nashville, Tennessee on April 8, 1950 and was the son of the late Joseph Zimmerlee and late Jean Johnson Zimmerlee. He was a radio technician for the State of Tennessee. He enjoyed ham radio and online gaming.
He is survived by his brother, Mark (Charlene) Zimmerlee of Liberty, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Zimmerlee, and his sisters, Trudy McBride and Rhonda Bradford.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.


Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
