Randall Zimmerlee
Lynnville - Randall W. Zimmerlee, age 70, resident of Lynnville, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Randall was born in Nashville, Tennessee on April 8, 1950 and was the son of the late Joseph Zimmerlee and late Jean Johnson Zimmerlee. He was a radio technician for the State of Tennessee. He enjoyed ham radio and online gaming.
He is survived by his brother, Mark (Charlene) Zimmerlee of Liberty, TX. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Zimmerlee, and his sisters, Trudy McBride and Rhonda Bradford.
