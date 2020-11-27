Or Copy this URL to Share

Columbia - Richard Gregory Smith 82, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Bob Vassar officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.

Born December 29, 1937 in Wayne County, Michigan, he was the son of the late Lucius Kate "Juby" Smith and the late Louella "Peggy" Strength Smith. Richard graduated from Central High School in Columbia and attended Columbia State Community College. He served in the United States Air Force with the Strategic Air Command and while stationed at the S.A.C. Air Force Base in Blytheville, Arkansas, he met and married Glenda Mae Atkinson. They were married for 51 years. He was a Master Mason and a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church and the JOY and Wayne Bone's Sunday school class.

After returning home from the Air Force, he worked for the City of Columbia at the Water Plant. It was a chance conversation that changed his career and his life when he decided to sell life insurance. This started him on a life-long career as a Professional Salesman. At the Daily Herald, he rose from salesman to Advertising Director. He took his sales talent to the cable television industry as Advertising Manager where he was instrumental in boosting the cable advertising possibilities for the Columbia business community. His later time was spent as a Realtor and a Marketing Director.

Richard enjoyed all types of music, photography, wood working, genealogy and working in his flower garden. He was a volunteer at Maury Regional Medical Center and The Maury County Senior Center. His life-long passion was helping people and enjoying his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother as well as his wife, Glenda who passed away April 4, 2010. Together they had three children: Kathy Lynn Walker (Jim), Rick Smith Jr. (Donna) and Pamela Kay Rummage (Lee).

Six grandchildren: Kristin Gayle (Walker) Owens, David Joshua Smith (Cherica), Matthew Lee Rummage, Michael Taylor Rummage, Mary Margaret (Smith) Bates (Nick), and Megan Kate Rummage; and six great grandchildren: Ethan Cole Owens, Maci Lynn Owens, Jeremiah Joshua Smith, Mila Glenda Lynn Smith, Knoxlynn Marie Smith, Eris Elizabeth Smith.

Active pallbearers will be David Smith (Deployed US Navy), Matt Rummage, Taylor Rummage, Cole Owens, Nick Bates, Brent Lacy, and Daoud Abudiab. Honorary pallbearers include, Atkinson brothers and sisters-in-law, members of the Wayne Bone Sunday school class, Wayne and Melinda Bone, Tom Stegal, Dr. David Mayo and Dr. Steven Smith. Special thanks to NHC Homecare's Jennifer Cotham and Caris friend Mark Sells.

