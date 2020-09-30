Ricky Lynn Robinson, Sr
Rick Robinson, Sr., departed this life on September 25, 2020, at the age of 64 years, 11 months, and 8 days.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bob Vassar and Rush Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens, adjacent to the funeral home. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 17, 1955, and was the son of the late Rev. M.G. "Glen" Robinson and the late Maxine Barnett Robinson. On June 17, 1978, he was united in marriage to Beverly Gibson in Potosi, Missouri, and three children were born to this union. Rick was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, friend, and grandpa to his precious furbabies. After graduation from Windsor High School in Imperial, Missouri, he earned his Associates Degree in Business Management from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri. He retired from General Motors in 2006 after 22 years. He then went on to work at Lowes and Kroger. He loved coaching his sons in baseball and softball, as well as coaching one of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church's softball teams. He also loved swimming, playing baseball, softball and football, but most of all he loved his Lord and Savior and his family. He gave his life to Christ at the age of 7, and served Him as a deacon, teacher, youth leader, and member of his church choir.
Those who remain to mourn Rick's passing include his wife Beverly of Culleoka, Tennessee, sons Rick Jr. of Culleoka, Tennessee, Jay of Naples, Florida, and daughter Brittany of Culleoka, Tennessee, and his devoted pup, Yadi. He is also survived by his brother Dennis (Sheryl) Robinson, sister Phyllis Speer, brother-in-law Steve Gibson, sister-in-law Linda (John) Sinclair, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Boyd Gibson, brother-in-law Paul Speer, and nephews Adam Sinclair, J.D. Sinclair, and Joe Wentz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org
.
Pallbearers will be: Jared Buffington, Matt Murphy, Matt Altobell, Jake Sykes, Adam Moss, Bobby Shields, Britton Brumfield and Ed Zarr.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.