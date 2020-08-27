1/1
Robbie Jewelle Dukes
Robbie Jewelle Dukes
Santa Fe - Robbie Jewelle Dukes of Santa Fe, TN passed through the gates of glory peacefully, to receive her heavenly reward August 25th, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1938, in the hills of Santa Fe to the late Alton and Pearl Kinzer. Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 54 years, Jerry Dukes.
Jewelle is survived by her sons: Micah (Donna) Dukes of Santa Fe and Mark Dukes of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Mark (Andrea) of Seattle, WA, and Jamie Gibson of Cornersville,TN, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be: Bob Walls, Shane Jones, Steve Clark, Ronnie Gordon, Chris Neal, and Brian George.
Honorary Pallbearers include James Huey, cousin, and road trip buddy O.G. Church and the 1956 class of Santa Fe High School. She was a member of the Water Valley Church of Christ for over 50 years and more recently a member of Thompson Station Church of Christ.
The family will visit with friends and visitors on Friday, August 28th at Williams Funeral Home from 4-7 PM. Celebration of Life for Jewelle will be held Saturday, August 29th at 2 PM in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, with Mike Williams officiating, the family will visit with friends and visitors prior to service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Santa Fe Cemetery.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
