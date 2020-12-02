1/1
Robert Charles Kennedy
Robert Charles Kennedy
Robert Charles Kennedy, 65, retired electrician for General Motors, died Monday, December 1, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 6:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Jerry Elder officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to American Cancer Society, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born September 16, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Howard Raleigh Kennedy and the late Mary Louise Dodson Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy was a member of UAW 1853 and had served in many capacities.
Survivors include fiancée, Sharon Reynolds of Chapel Hill; daughters, Sarah Kennedy (Caleb Merrill) of Spring Hill; Lauren Raye Morrow of Columbia; son, Bobby (Lauren) Kennedy of Columbia; grandchildren, Jarrett Stephens of Columbia; Elizabeth Kennedy of Columbia; Benjamin Merrill of Spring Hill; brother, John Kennedy of Mansfield, Ohio; and sister, Lori (Dan) Haines of The Villages, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tim Kennedy, and Randy Kennedy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Drangin, Randy Daniels, Rick Heidelbaugh, George Margavich, Greg Stephen, Crispin Tovar, James Reynolds, and Cody Tovar.

Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
