Robert Earl Pillow Sr.

Robert Earl Pillow Sr. was born on June 8, 1946 to the late William and Eva Pillow. He departed this earthly life on November 19, 2020, peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the youngest of 13 children.

On February 20, 1967, Robert married his sweetheart, and wife of 53 years, Lena Grace Lawrence. Their union was blessed with three children Jeffrey D. (Donna) Pillow, Robert E. (Alma) Pillow Jr., and Kenya L. (Kristal) O'Neal all of Columbia, TN. He was proudly blessed with an armful of grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family was the most important part of his life.

Robert received his education at the former Carver Smith High School in Columbia, Tennessee. He obtained his CDL and began truck driving, before accepting a position with Maury County Public Schools. He dedicated 35 years to safely transporting children on the school bus.

Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting and the great outdoors. He developed a passion for singing the gospel at a very early age. Singing artist, Sam Cooke, was a major inspiration.

Robert is preceded in death by five brothers, Ernest Pillow, William Pillow, John T. Pillow, George Pillow, and Russell Pillow and three sisters, Mary Wilson, Ophelia Hardison, and Cornelia Pillow.

He leaves to cherish his memories a brother, James Pillow and three sisters, Marcia Hardison, Dr. Palace Humphreys-McCutchen (Wallace), and Emma "Kitty" Wilkes.

Robert was blessed to have an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and additional family and friends that loved and supported him throughout his life.

Walk-through viewing was on Friday, November 27, 2020, at VK Ryan & Son Funeral Home, from 1pm to 6pm; family will be present from 4pm – 6pm. Graveside services were on Saturday, @ 12:00pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens

VK Ryan & Sons is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store