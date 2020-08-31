Robert "Sonny" Galbreath
Mr. Robert "Sonny" Galbreath, age 84, a resident of Columbia, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Russ Adcox officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12-2PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on July 14, 1936 in Maury County, Sonny was the son of the late Shirley Anderson Galbreath and the late Estella Holton Galbreath. He retired as a truck driver after over twenty years and retired in 2010 from the Maury County Highway Department. Sonny previously owned RG's Diner in Columbia and Johnson City. He enjoyed dirt bike riding, riding horses, and going dancing. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by his children: Beverly Strong of Columbia, Robert Galbreath, Jr. of Columbia, Connie (Jeff) Greene of Columbia; sister, Shirley Hickman of Columbia; grandchildren: Shane (Kaitlyn) Davis, Jon Strong, Brandon (Niki) Tuten, Brandi Galbreath, Brooke (Blake) Davis, Ben (Mikayla) Greene; great grandchildren: Katelyn Davis, Jordan Davis, Payton Davis, Dylan Davis, Tate Greene, and Parker Davis; many nieces and nephews; and special friend: Betty Thurman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Stacey and niece, Melissa Hickman.
Pallbearers will be: Jeff Stacey, Charlie Morton, Tommy Norman, Shane Davis, Jon Strong, Ben Greene, Randy Thurman, and Jerry Wayne Dickey.
