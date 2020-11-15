Robert Herman "Bob" Farmer
Robert Herman "Bob" Farmer, 92, former Maury County Commissioner for 16 years, retired owner of Columbia Bonding Company and retired court officer for Judge Bobby Sands, and long-time resident of Joe Brown Road, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Funeral services has been conducted Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial followed in Polk Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family visited with friends Sunday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family requests everyone in attendance to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required.
The family suggests memorials to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born October 18, 1928 in Evansville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Clyde Farmer and the later Virginia Wright Farmer. On August 1, 1948, he married Jane Louise Bailey Farmer who preceded him in death on December 31, 2015. He was a 1947 graduate of Haylong High School. From 1947-1950, Mr. Farmer served in the United States Army Air Corp during the Korean War. After being discharged from the service, he played pro baseball for the New York Yankees Minor League. He began his business career as store manager for Ray Jeweler Company. In 1966 he owned and operated Farmer & Jones Jewelers until 1975. For several years he worked for Columbia Paving and Challenger Mobile Homes. For eight years, he served as Chief Deputy Sheriff under Sheriff Bill Voss. He loved farming, golfing, and raising horses and cattle.
Survivors include his sons, Deb W. Farmer of Columbia; Taz B. (Merri Ann) Farmer of Spring Hill; sister, Patsy (Roy) Luckett of Nashville; two grandchildren, Adam (Aria) Farmer of Columbia; Jessica Farmer of Lewisburg; three great grandchildren, Bailey Farmer, Bryson Farmer, and Orin Farmer; brother-in-law, Ken Hargrove; sister-in-law, Grace Porter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Farmer and Jackie Farmer; and sister, Mary Gail Hargrove.
Active pallbearers will be Ricky Beddingfield, Ricky Damron, Mike Brown, Randy Huey, and Miller Sale.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, nurse practitioner, Haley Kimbrell, Avalon Hospice nurse, Tim Beshears, and his sitters, Sharon Scott Parker, Alice Tidwell, and Angie Runions.