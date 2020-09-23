Robert "Bobby" Lee Davis
Columbia - Bobby Davis, age 84, a resident of Columbia, well known electrical and plumbing contractor, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brian Adkisson, Kenneth Jarratt and Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Bridges Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-8PM and again on Saturday from 1-2PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on August 9, 1936 in Columbia, Bobby was the son of the late Gordon Davis and the late Annie Mae Knowis Davis. He served six years in the National Guard and worked his entire career as an electrician and plumber. He married Elizabeth Jarratt on June 4, 1955; she preceded him in death on February 27, 2016. Bobby loved old cars and often enjoyed going to car shows in the mountains. He also loved camping and enjoyed tinkering and building things. A great people person, he never met a stranger and joked around frequently. He was a devoted member of Elmore Church of the Nazarene. Above all, Bobby loved his family and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children: Johnny Lee (Kathy) Davis of Columbia, Bobbie Lynn (Bill Basenberg) White of Culleoka, Torrie Ann Davis Blackwood of Columbia; sister, Shirley Ann (Kenneth) Corder of Murfreesboro; grandchildren: Deana Davis, Bridget Davis, Tabitha Pope, Brandon Pope, Thomas (Megan) Dale, Austin Davis, Jesse Davis; great grandchildren: Devante Rogers, Tez Rogers, AJ Pope, Leon Pope, Michael Pope, Cody Pope, Kerrianne Pope, Brionna McMeen, Jason Davis, Bryson Martin, Shelby Martin; five great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Jarratt; and brother in law, William Jarratt.
Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include: Eddie Jones, Larry Peach, Dickey Thompson, and the members of Elmore Church of the Nazarene.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Cross Bridges Cemetery: 2881 N Cross Bridges Rd, Columbia, TN 38401.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Torrie Blackwood, Shannon Davis, and the staff of Hospice Compassus for their care and compassion during this time.
Bobby and his best friend, John Riley, passed away within hours of each other. They are now united together in Heaven.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
