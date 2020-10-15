Robert Lewis Young, Sr.

Robert Lewis Young, Sr. was born on April 13, 1951 to the late Charles "June" Young and Evelyn Kennedy Young. He departed this life on October 10, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

He received his education in the Maury County School System, graduating from Carver Smith School, Class of 1968. His activities in school were football and basketball, where he was known as "Big Young" and Chorus.

He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and served his country faithfully from 1972 – 1976; receiving an honorable discharge upon completing is service to his country. He later worked for General Electric for 17 years, Fedders, and Columbia Specialties, Inc. He loved to go fishing with his sons and grandson (who never stopped talking while they were supposed to be fishing.)

He leaves to cherish his wife, Lena Carter Young, loving and devoted sons, Robert Young, Jr. and Jamar Young, both of Columbia, TN; devoted daughter Diamond Frierson, Columbia, TN; nephew, Marcus Perkins; aunt and uncle, Helen and James Tindall; loving grandchildren, Drake Spears of Columbia, TN, Sylena, Syrena Sydney Young of Mt. Pleasant, TN; Jamarkus Janessa, Jamarius, Jaliyah Young of Columbia, TN; brothers, Charles Perkins, Darrel Young of Columbia, TN, Charles Trenton (Yameca) Young of Frisco, TX; sisters: Angela (Lamont) Armstrong, Trina (Darryl) Baxter of Columbia, TN, Rosa; sister-in-laws: Margaret Virgil of Murfreesboro, TN, Lucille (Raymond) Foster of Gallatin, TN, Patricia Booker of Columbia, TN, Wanda (Bruce) Snipes of Mt. Pleasant, TN; brother-in-law William (Tracy) Carter.



