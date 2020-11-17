Robert McAdams
Columbia - Robert W. McAdams,82, retired Tennessee Highway Patrolman, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Brother Mike Roberts and Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19 Chaplain Eddie Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. The family requests everyone follow CDC guideline on social distancing and facial covering is required.
Born November 30, 1937 in Marshall County, Tennessee to James Howard and Grace Gardner McAdams. Robert grew up in the Culleoka and Mooresville Communities where he worked on local farms and went to high school in Lewisburg and played football for the Marshall County Tigers. After graduation Robert went to Louisiana where he worked on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Robert married Barber Jane Poplin on August 23, 1957, who was a classmate, and preceded him in death February 12, 2020. They moved to Memphis where he was employed as a Tennessee State Trooper. He was later Transferred to Columbia, Tennessee, where he was drafted into the United States Army. After two years of service and on honorable discharge he returned to Columbia with the highway patrol. Mr. McAdams was a dedicated member of Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19, a past commander, and well-known volunteer flag folder. Robert and Barbara adopted a son, John David McAdams at 3 months of age who was the love of their life, John contracted A.L.S. and passed away on his birthday at 52 years of age.
Robert was preceded in death by grandparents James Adolphus and Sally Pearson McAdams, and Will and Mattie Gardner. Mother and Father James Howard and Alice Grace Gardner McAdams. He is survived by his sister, Jane Lasater; nieces, Susan Mullis, Pam Northrup; nephew, Clark Lasater; granddaughter, Holly Kerr McAdams; and daughter-in-law, Beth Dennis McAdams.
Active pallbearers will be George Jones, Donnie Walter, Charlie Morton, Gene McShane, Darrell Van Dusen, and Roger Gilliam. Honorary pallbearers include Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19 members, American Legion Post 19 Lady's Auxilary, American Legion Post 19 Legion Riders, American Legion Post 19 Sons of Legion, Marshall County High School class of 1955 and 1956, 7th District Tennessee High Patrol, Fay and Joe Newton, Sharon and Tommy Carroll, Joyce and Thomas Blalock, Carlene and Randy Messick, Cindy and Brent Gobbell, Melody and Mike Pruitt, Jean and Billy Sims, Luranne and Tony Smith, Nancy and Hollis Williams, Martha Lentz, and Guy Derryberry.