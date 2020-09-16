Ronald Joe Dugger
Hill Station Road - Ronald Joe "Ronnie" Dugger, 58, resident of Hill Station Road, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Kenneth Bray officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Mount Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born May 14, 1962 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Nellie Nolan Dugger. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, brother, and PawPaw. He was a hard worker that always made sure his family was cared for. Mr. Dugger had the most love for Cheznie, Gabby and Leah. He was an employee of Tenneco in Spring Hill, where he had many friends. Mr. Dugger enjoyed going to races with his best friend, Ted Wray. Also, he loved shooting guns with his son. Mr. Dugger will forever be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married April 3, 1987, Joan Karen Young Dugger; son, Joe (Britni) Dugger; granddaughter, Cheznie Dugger; special nieces, Leah Hay, Gabby Hay; sister, Mary Jo (David) McMeen; brother, Mark Dugger; aunt, Mary Ann Mathis; special nephew, Jason McMeen; and best friend, Ted Wray.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janie Crane, Nora Dixon; and brother, Roy Dugger.
Active pallbearers will be Ted Wray, Robert Beckenbach, Dave Caskey, Jason McMeen, Joe Dugger, and Dereck Young. Honorary pallbearers include his friends and employees of Tenneco.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the critical care doctors and nurses at Maury Regional Medical Center.