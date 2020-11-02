Ronald "Ron" Wayne Fuller
Ronald "Ron" Wayne Fuller, age 54, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home in Mount Pleasant, TN.
Ron was born in Maury County January 8, 1966 to Horace Wayne Fuller and Barbara Jean Pierce Fuller. Ron is a lifelong resident of Mount Pleasant. Ron worked with TAP in Mount Pleasant for over 30 years before finally retiring. Ron was the type of person that it didn't matter whether someone knew him or not he would treat you the same. Likely he would strike up a conversation and with Ron strangers weren't strangers for long. Ron is described as having a heart of gold, he would give anyone the shirt off of his back, the last cent in his pocket and literally the shoes off of his own feet. That was just the way he was, he set a good example for his family, whom he loved more than anything in this world. Ron was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Ron is loved by his family and community he will be dearly missed
Ron is survived by his wife Tina Fuller; son: Greg Fuller; grandson: Brysen Fuller; parents: Wayne and Barbara Fuller; sister: Sheila (Herman) Amerson; In Laws: Frank (Mary) James; brothers-in-law: Bubba Batts and Scotty (Khristina) James; sister-in-law: Rhonda Haywood; nieces and nephews: Cody Haywood, Chris Neeley, Chase Neeley, Katie Haywood, Abby Amerson, Grace Amerson, Savanna Amerson, Kayla Miracle, Chelsea Shepard, Clay Woody, and Brittany James; and several Aunts and Uncles.
The family will visit with friends Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, TN. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm also at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant with Bro. Bob Vassar officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant.
Pallbearers will be: Jeff Gray, Cody Haywood, Boo Boshers, Scotty James, Kenny Batts, Billy Lovett, Josh Connors, Larry Akins, Delano Haywood, Brandon Marshall, Chris Neeley, and Chase Neeley.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.