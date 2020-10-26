Rosemary Nichols Snider
Lawrenceburg - Rosemary Nichols Snider,73, retired long-time cook at Dotson's Restaurant in Franklin, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence in Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 12:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sheboss Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 2:00 P.M – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born March 23, 1947 in Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late James Bailey and the late Pauline Elizabeth Simmons Dial. On November 14, 1981, she married Billy Gene Snider, Sr. who preceded her in death February 28, 2002. Mrs. Snider enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include her children, James Lewis (Janice) Keith of Charlotte; Michael Aaron Keith (Michael L. Bynum) of Nashville; Billy Gene (Nicole) Snider, Jr. of Ethridge; Tina (James) Martin of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Megan Moody, Nathan Keith, Leighla Keith, Erica Graves, Emma Martin, Triston Martin, Amanda Rayburn; and great grandchildren, Autumn Moody, Easton Osborne, Zachary Rayburn, and Eli Rayburn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Nichols.
Active pallbearers will be James Keith, Michael Keith, Billy Snider, Jr., James Martin, Nathan Keith, and Michael Bynum.