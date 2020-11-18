1/1
Ruby Mai Truette
Nashville - Ruby Mai Truette, 72, long-time resident of Williamsport and for the past 25 years she was made her home at Home Place in Nashville, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Alive Hospice.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Heather Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Williamsport Baptist Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born May 13, 1948 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Truette and the late Lillie Mai Johnson Truette.
Survivors include her sisters, Carolyn (Roger) Morton of Primm Springs; Judy Silvis of Mounds View, MN; brother, Raymond Truette of Williamsport; nieces and nephews, Lisa Morton Dunn, James Truette, Robert Truette, Gerald Truette, Jerry Truette, Jennifer Truette, Mark Silvis, and Mike Silvis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Truette; and nephew, Bruce Truette.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
