Rubye Thompson
Rubye Thompson, age 83, passed away on October 04, 2020, in her home in Nashville, TN.
Rubye was born on April 27, 1937, in Hohenwald, TN to her late parents' Tip and Dean Yates.
Rubye retired from Laundry Services at Maury Regional Medical Center. When she wasn't working, you could find her enjoying nature and craft projects. Rubye found joy in family, interior decorating, gardening, and pop music. She loved so many things in life but her primary passion was her husband and her daughter.
The family will receive friends and family in Blevins Hall at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 1:00 pm. A celebration service in Ms. Rubye's honor will begin at 2:00 pm the same day.
A private graveside will be held prior to service at Polk Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum in Columbia, TN.
Rubye is survived by her daughter: Sonya Thompson of Nashville, TN; brother: Jerry Yates: sisters: Thelma (Clovis) Johns and Beverly Webb; nephew: Michael Yates. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Mochi, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Rubye is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Billy Frank.
Rubye's family would like to say a special thank you to her caregiver, Yolanda Rivers. Rubye loved life. In her honor please plant or enjoy a beautiful flower.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com
