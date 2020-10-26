Ruthanne Byrd
Columbia - Ruthanne Byrd, age 89, a resident of Columbia, passed away October 23, 2020 at NHC Columbia
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born June 8, 1931 in Clayton, New Jersey; Ruthanne Sahms Byrd was the daughter of the late Albert F. Sahms and the late Ruth E. Roselle Sahms. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Byrd Jr., and a member of the Methodist faith. Ruthanne was a homemaker and loved working in her flower garden. She kept a shovel in her car; and when she saw a flower she liked, made her son get out of the vehicle to dig up and take said flower home. An animal lover; and she adored her pet Dachshund's. The trip of her life was when she went to Switzerland, to see the church that her great grandfather built.
Ruthanne is survived by her Son: Jimmie "Patty" Byrd of Columbia; and her Daughters: Sherri "Tony" Wallace of Chapel Hill, Kathy Slaughter of Spring Hill; ten grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruthanne is preceded in death by her Son: Harry Byrd, Sr.; Sisters: Shirley Roe, Alberta Spatafore; and Brother: Wilbert R. Sahms.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.