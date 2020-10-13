Samueal Lee Fuller

Quinton, AL - Samueal Lee Fuller, 65, resident of Quinton, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3 at his home.

A special memorial celebration for Lee will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 1373 Cross Bridges Rd, Mt Pleasant TN. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM.

Born October 18, 1954 in Hohenwald TN, he was the son of the late Sam Fuller and Mollie Banks. He was married to his devoted wife, Pam Fuller, for 44 years. Lee was an iron worker of 41 years. He loved singing and playing his guitar. Throughout his life, he was a true Alabama football fan, loved the beach in his younger years, and cherished his "back porch chats" with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by son Samueal Lee (Jasmine) Fuller Jr of Texas; daughter Samatha (Chris) Richie of Texas; granddaughter Summer (Toby Evans) Fuller; grandsons: Axel Fuller, Wyatt Richie; great-grandson Stetson Evans; sister Sandra Jeannette (James) Hathcock of Mt Pleasant TN; sister-in-law Deb (David) Snow of Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Fuller; and sister, Mary Gilbert.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store