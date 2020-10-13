1/
Samueal Lee Fuller
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samueal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samueal Lee Fuller
Quinton, AL - Samueal Lee Fuller, 65, resident of Quinton, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3 at his home.
A special memorial celebration for Lee will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 1373 Cross Bridges Rd, Mt Pleasant TN. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM.
Born October 18, 1954 in Hohenwald TN, he was the son of the late Sam Fuller and Mollie Banks. He was married to his devoted wife, Pam Fuller, for 44 years. Lee was an iron worker of 41 years. He loved singing and playing his guitar. Throughout his life, he was a true Alabama football fan, loved the beach in his younger years, and cherished his "back porch chats" with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by son Samueal Lee (Jasmine) Fuller Jr of Texas; daughter Samatha (Chris) Richie of Texas; granddaughter Summer (Toby Evans) Fuller; grandsons: Axel Fuller, Wyatt Richie; great-grandson Stetson Evans; sister Sandra Jeannette (James) Hathcock of Mt Pleasant TN; sister-in-law Deb (David) Snow of Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Fuller; and sister, Mary Gilbert.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved