Samuel Glenn King

Williamsport - Samuel Glenn King, of Williamsport, was born April 5, 1959 to Giva May Truett King and the late Hubert Glenn King and died on November 14, 2020, at the age of 61 years.

In addition to his mother, Mr. King is survived by two nephews and friends who are like family.

Visitation with the King family was Monday, November 16, 2020, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for Mr. King will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Jerry Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.



