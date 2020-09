Sherry Jo CoxMrs. Sherry Jo Cox, age 64, wife of Marvin Cox, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Joel Love officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Born on November 7, 1955 in Columbia, Sherry was the daughter of Bobby Joe & Alma Ruth Hyatt Norman. She married Marvin Cox on November 10, 1973, and together they had two children. She worked many years as a secretary for Walker White Pest Control and also ran a restaurant for a short time. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and camping. Sherry also loved square dancing and listening to blue grass music. She was a devoted wife, mother and daughter. Sherry was a member of Scribner's Mill Church of Christ.In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Bobby Cox of Columbia daughter, Samantha (Matthew) Howington of Columbia; brother, Randy (Tracey) Norman of Giles County; sister, Debbie (Gary) Howell of Hickman County; grandson, Oliver Howington; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be: Gary Howell, Josh Howell, Jack Norman, Matt Howington, Nick Austin, and Jonathan Thomason. Honorary pallbearers will include: the Maury County Constables and County Commissioners, Debbie Turner and Terry Potts.You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com