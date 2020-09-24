Sherry Jo Cox
Mrs. Sherry Jo Cox, age 64, wife of Marvin Cox, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Joel Love officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 7, 1955 in Columbia, Sherry was the daughter of Bobby Joe & Alma Ruth Hyatt Norman. She married Marvin Cox on November 10, 1973, and together they had two children. She worked many years as a secretary for Walker White Pest Control and also ran a restaurant for a short time. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and camping. Sherry also loved square dancing and listening to blue grass music. She was a devoted wife, mother and daughter. Sherry was a member of Scribner's Mill Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Bobby Cox of Columbia daughter, Samantha (Matthew) Howington of Columbia; brother, Randy (Tracey) Norman of Giles County; sister, Debbie (Gary) Howell of Hickman County; grandson, Oliver Howington; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be: Gary Howell, Josh Howell, Jack Norman, Matt Howington, Nick Austin, and Jonathan Thomason. Honorary pallbearers will include: the Maury County Constables and County Commissioners, Debbie Turner and Terry Potts.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
.