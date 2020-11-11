Shirley Jackson

Louisville, KY - Shirley Jean Campbell Jackson age 73 resident of Louisville KY passed away friday November 6, 2020 at St Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville KY.

Born February 7,1947 in Mt Pleasant Tennessee ,she was the daughter of the late Ernest Campbell and the late Mary Ellen Ridley Campbell Thompson.

She was the third oldest of 9 children she attended Clark Training School. She was a member of Churchman Chapel of Louisville KY where she loved attending prayer and Bible services.

She was a faithful employee at Iroquois Child Care Center for 27 years up until her retirement.

In addition to her parents she was preceeded in death by her husband Leon Jackson, 1 son David Cortez Jackson, 1 sister Ella Mae Campbell, and 1 brother Willie Lee Thompson,Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories 1 son James Anthony Campbell and 1 very devoted daughter Wanita Christina Campbell of Louisville KY. 6 grandchildren; Antwan, Ashley, Tameka, Quanita, Cortez, and Kevin. 7 great-grandchildren; Leshawn, Amaria, Raymond, A'niah, Ka'von, Adien, and Noah.

6 sisters Ernestine, Dorothy, Patricia (David), Amanda, Arlene (Archie), and Brenda (Mark). A host of nephews nieces other relatives and friends. Devoted friends Barbara Martin,Melissa Scrogham, Kay Davis,and Linda Powell.

Walk through with family present Friday November 13,2020, 4-6 pm at Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie Mt. Pleasant Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11 am at Polk Memorial Gardens.

Eulogist Pastor Connie Baker

Interment- Polk Memorial Gardens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store