Stanley Massey
1960 - 2020
Mt. Pleasant - Stanley "Stan the Man" Massey from Mount Pleasant passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1960, to his parents Howard Massey and Marietta Brown Massey in Maury County.
Stan the Man, as his trucking friends, called him was a dedicated truck driver, he loved being on the road. Having been raised on a farm, his love for farming started at a very young age. He loved helping his good friend Larry Grooms on his farm. He found peace in the mountains. Gatlinburg was one of his favorite places to visit. Stanley also loved to spend time with family and friends at the river. He was a big family man. He loved his "Little Man", "Scotter Bug", and "Munchin Baby". In August he was blessed to receive a kidney transplant.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 20 years: Christy Massey; sister: Jane Massey; niece: Jessica Massey (Andy "Hedge" Hedgepeth); great-niece: Paizlee Hedgepeth; great-nephew: Michael Lindsey; father-in-law: Eddie Cothran; special friends: Larry Grooms, Sammy McCanless, Steven McCanless, Allen McCanless, Bryce Cosby, Denis, and Teresa Davis.
The family would like to give a special thanks to everyone at McCanless Trucking, Fresenius in Columbia, and St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Celebration of life for Stanley will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant at 4 p.m. His family will be receiving friends and family all day prior.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Homes & Crematory
819 N Main St
Mount Pleasant, TN 38474
(931) 379-5574
