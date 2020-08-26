Stella Louise Mastin Barnett
Columbia - Mrs. Stella Louise Mastin Barnett, age 68, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Her body will lie in state on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12-2 PM with the funeral service at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Pastor Craig Carmichael will be the officiant and Pastor Michael Mastin will be the eulogist. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on September 22, 1951 in Huntsville, Alabama, Stella was the daughter of the late A.C. Mastin and the late Katie Ruth Hedgespeth Mastin. She was a 1969 graduate of Blanche High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree in 1973 and Masters Degree in 1982 from Middle Tennessee State University. Stella married Harry Bruce Barnett on February 16, 1985; he preceded her in death in 1997. She worked thirty years as a special education teacher and later worked as the facilitating teacher throughout Maury County for ten years before retiring in 2013. Stella was a devoted member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church where Gregory Givens is pastor. She devoted much of her time working in the David E. Williams & Bruce Barnett Memorial Prayer Garden. She also enjoyed reading, working outside, and traveling.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Victoria Barnett (Cory Armstrong) of Columbia, TN; step children: Stephen (Naeema) Barnett of Seattle, WA, Cochita (Ron) Watkins of Mt. Pleasant, TN; brothers: Michael E. (Brenda) Mastin of Fayetteville, TN, Randy G. (Rose) Mastin of Columbus, MS, Toney D. (Sue) Mastin of Fayetteville, TN, Timothy R. (Deretha) Mastin of Fayetteville, TN; sisters: Rosemary Frazier of Nashville, TN, Jacqueline (Craig) Carmichael of Fayetteville, TN; step grandchildren: Janelle Sparks, DeVern Watkins, Stephen Barnett, Brianna Barnett; special friends: Gayle Martin, Mary Ann Wilkerson, Marcella Gadson, and Jean Glover; five aunts, and one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stella's brothers and nephews, and flower girls will be her nieces. Honorary pallbearers will include the deacons of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, and honorary flower girls will include the members of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
