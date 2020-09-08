Stephen Worley Kirk
Mount Pleasant - Stephen Worley Kirk, age 79, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant surrounded by his family. Steve was born in Mount Pleasant, TN January 15, 1941 to the late Omry Thompson "Fatty" Kirk and Bonnie Loveless Kirk.
Steve was a fixture of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. He was a highly respected member of his community and dedicated public servant to Mount Pleasant and its people, which he loved dearly. Steve was a man of integrity and passionate advocate for his people and beliefs, and if you knew Steve you knew that he was a staunch Democrat. When growing up, Steve left school at a young age and went to work. Over the years he worked as Supervisor for Mobil/Rhone-Poulenc Chemical Company, with Mount Pleasant Police Department for a few years, and City Commissioner for 12 years, as well as Vice Mayor. Not only did Steve work in Mount Pleasant his entire life, he also worked a pool table pretty well. Steve's opponents would joke that they kept his daughters in diapers and formula by running the pool table. Truly Steve was a loving husband, father, granddad, great granddad, brother, and friend. Mount Pleasant is better for having Steve Kirk and he will be dearly missed by all that knew him. And Steve would want you to GO VOTE!
Steve is survived by his daughters: Robin Kirk Potts and Carla Kirk Underwood (Steve Antle); grandchildren: Hailey Potts (Justin Attkisson), Abby Underwood (Dre Webster), and Stephen Kirk Underwood; great grandchild: Micailey Foshee; siblings: Johnny (Marlene) Kirk, and Martha Kirk Watts (Frank); and several nieces and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann Bassham Kirk, parents, and brother in law: Frank Watts.
The family will visit with friends Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. also at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant with Bro. Jeff Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant. The service will be lived streamed via Williams Funeral Home Facebook. The family also encourages those attending to wear masks.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Bassham, Terry Kelley, Ray Bassham, Randall Brady, Jerry Hall, Lyndell Creecy.
Honorary Pallbearers: Members of Sandy Hook Church of Christ, Dr. Ben Gardner and staff, Dr. Kevin Maquiling and staff, and Sylvia Johnson for her tender loving and care throughout Steve's illness.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.illiamsfh.com