Steve Edward Jett
Steve Edward Jett
Culleoka - Mr. Steve Edward Jett, 66, resident of Culleoka, passed away on Saturday, October 3 at his home.
Funeral services for Steve will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery in Culleoka. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until service time at Heritage Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Andrew Earl, Trey Jett, Zack Huitt, Jon Melton, Nick Moore and Matt Moore.
Born March 4, 1954 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Joe Melvin Jett and Betty Underwood Jett. He was married to Cynthia "Cindy" Pridy Jett. Steve was a graduate of Marshall County High School and Columbia State, where he got his degree in music and art and worked as a photo lab tech for Walmart. He had a passion for art and music, built his own house and some of his own furniture and enjoyed flower gardening. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Steve is survived by his step-daughter: Dawn Melton of Culleoka; a brother: Joe (Paula) Jett of Culleoka; sisters: Janice (Michael) Beckman of Alabama, Jennifer (Tommy) Dale of Columbia and Belinda (Jeff) Huitt of Lewisburg; his precious grandchildren: Jon Melton and Malia McGill.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
