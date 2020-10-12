Sue Bumpus Abernathy
Sue Bumpus Abernathy, 91, resident of the Campbellsville Pike, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at NHC Maury Regional Transition Care Center.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at McCains Cemetery with Reverend Tony Brown officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Bigbyville United Methodist Church, c/o Deanna Hall, 5011 Richardson Lane, Culleoka, TN 38451 or McCains Cemetery, P.O. Box 29, Columbia, TN 38402. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late John Sidney Bumpus, Jr. and Addie Grace Scott Bumpus. She was a 1947 graduate of Hay Long High School in Mt. Pleasant. She was a housewife all her life and also worked at several downtown Columbia stores including Helms Jewelry, Mays Jewelry, The Jack & Jill Shop, and Crocker Jewelry. She enjoyed quilting, working puzzles and yardwork. She was a member of the Bigbyville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son John Abernathy of Knoxville, daughter Donna Abernathy (Carl) Barker of Maryville, son-in-law Dr. John Garber of Ada, Oklahoma, grandchildren Dr. Gabe (Amy) Garber of Boise, Idaho, Dr. Lance (Dana) Garber of Edmond, Oklahoma, John Luke Garber of Ada, Oklahoma, Emily Barker (Travis) Hodges of Seymour, Alan (Cristina) Barker of Knoxville, nine great grandchildren, two sisters, Mittie Bumpus (S. L.) Parsley of Franklin, Marie Bumpus Mayberry of Columbia, sisters-in-law Loretta Shields Bumpus of Nashville and Anne Shirley Bumpus of Columbia, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Matthews Abernathy, daughter Alice Ann Abernathy Garber, two brothers, John Sidney Bumpus III and James Jones Bumpus, two sisters Naomi Grace Bumpus and Annie Ruth Bumpus, and brother-in-law James Mayberry.