Susan Carol Reece Holder
Susan Carol Reece Holder
Susan Carol Reece Holder, 63, homemaker, died Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbia surrounded by her loving daughters.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Henry Mobley. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born May 23, 1957 in Maury County, she was the daughter of Mary Evelyn Thornton Reece of Columbia and the late Marion Reece. Mrs. Holder was a strong woman who was well known for putting others first and enjoyed helping take care of others. Her daughter's will always remember her as being strong and having great faith that she passed onto them.
In addition to her mother, Mary Evelyn Reece, survivors include her husband, John "Danny" Holder, Sr.; daughters, Rebecca (Patrick) Pangle, Connie (Perry) Winters; step daughter, Anna Beard; grandchildren, Sean (Whitney) Moore, Courtney Kimbrough, Cameron Westmoreland, Shelby Winters; great grandchildren, Bentley, Briar, Sadie, Ryatt, Hadleigh, Jadan; step grandchildren, Mandy, Ashley, John, Allison; step great grandchild, Kylee; brothers, Larry (Janice) Reece, Johnny Reece; father of her children, Roger Don Watts; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step son, John "Bubba" Holder, Jr.; brother, Jeffrey Reece; and sister, Brenda Reece Tosh.
Active pallbearers will be Sean Moore, Cameron Westmoreland, Blake Browning, John Reece, Xander Pineda, John Holder, and David King. Honorary pallbearers include Johnathon Watts, Brandon Watts, Patrick Pangle, and Perry Winters.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
