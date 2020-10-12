1/1
Susan Yvan Davis
Susan Yvan Davis
Susan Yvan Davis, age 59, was born May 7, 1961 in Detroit Michigan to the late Virgil "Hank" Davis and Dora Ann Corum Davis.
If you could say one thing about Susan it was that she was a loving mother and grandmother. She would take her time and sew for all of her "Babies." There was no shortage of love in her home. When she wasn't caring for some youngins, Susan loved to dive into romance novels. She also might be doing a word search or take a break smoking a cigarette. Susan is loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Susan is survived by her children: Wendy (Sam) Collins, Randall (Rachel) Workman, and Robert (Tanya Woods) Workman; grandchildren: Samantha Hanvy, Randall "Lee" Workman, Danielle Workman, William Workman, and Alyssa Workman; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; siblings: Doris Jean (Russell) Brooks, Linda (Buzz) O'Brien, Mary (Van) Workman, Sandy (Terry) Kelley and Wanda Lewis; aunts: Debbie (Randy) Rochester, Hazel Weathers, Peggie Davis, and Sherry Corum; and Uncle Ray Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Henry "Hank" A. Davis, Sr., Steve Richard Davis, and Donald Lee Davis; and many aunts and uncles.
The family is holding a Celebration of Life Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Williams Spring Park in Mount Pleasant, TN from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
