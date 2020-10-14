1/1
Mr. Talmadge Williams
College Grove, TN - Mr. Talmadge Williams, age 86 of College Grove, TN went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020. Born in Franklin, TN to the late Frank "Babe" Williams and Ethel Short Williams. Preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Marie Barnett Williams; daughter, Teresa Porter; siblings, Jerry Williams, Edith Baxter and Doris Smithson. He leaves behind his loving companion, Sarah Newell; brother, Hollis (Nancy) Williams; grandchildren, Dean (Robin) Carroll, Melisa (Ish) Aranda and Nicole (Jonathan) Luu. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am on Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene or Avalon Hospice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

