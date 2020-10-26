Teresa Bogle
Spring Hill - Teresa Raborn Bogle, age 59, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10AM at Church of the Nativity with Father Strange officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Resurrection in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation was held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
