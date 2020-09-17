Teresa Leigh Prewett
Columbia - Teresa Leigh Prewett, age 67, a resident of Columbia, passed away early Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Kasmarcik officiating. Burial will follow at Maury Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Eternity. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born October 19th, 1952 in Anderson, Indiana; Teresa was the daughter of the Late Glenn Arby Cochran and the late Yvonne Hill Cochran. She was married to the late Philip Prewett for 41 years; and was a graduate of Columbia State College. Teresa then went on to work for the Maury Country Board of Education in the Accounting Department. She enjoyed watching "Wheel of Fortune", "Jeopardy", and watching her grandchildren play sports. Teresa was a Jehovah's Witness and a very active member of the Kingdom Hall; she attended for many years. She loved to spend time with her Grandchildren.
Teresa leaves behind to cherish her memory one Daughter: Tifany Prewett of Columbia; four Brothers: Jeff Cochran of Indiana, Larry (Marrianne) Cochran of Indiana, David Cochran of Florida, Glenn Arby Cochran, Jr., of Florida; two Sisters: Brenda Aynes of Florida, Debbie (Darrell) Berry of Texas; and three Grandchildren: Darien Prewett of Columbia, Brooklyn Prewett of Columbia, and Dathan Prewett of Columbia.
Friends and Family will be serving as Pallbearers.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
