Terri Lea Rutherford
Terri Lea Rutherford, age 55, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1964, in Roanoke Virginia to parents, Jerry Hollandsworth and Ramona Mitchell Hollandsworth.
The family will be receiving friends at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia on Friday November 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Indian Creek Cemetery, in Indian Valley Virginia.
A full obituary will be posted online at www.williamsfh.com
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
