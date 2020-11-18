1/1
Terry Church
Terry Leon Church, 71, long-time self-employed carpenter and former employee of Union Carbide, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 5:00 P.M. at Riverside United Methodist Church with Reverend Jim Norton officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 P.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements. The family request to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required.
The family suggests memorials to Riverside United Methodist Church,
313 Sixth Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born April 3, 1949 in Maury County, he was the son of Mary Ellen Brewer Cellan and the late Ruben Leon Church. He was a 1967 graduate of Columbia Central High and served in the United States Army during Vietnam War. Mr. Church loved riding motorcycles, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, Mary Ellen Brewer Cellan of Columbia, survivors include his wife, whom he married January 13, 1973, Cheryl Powell Church of Columbia; daughter, Michelle Leonard of Columbia; grandchildren, Chelsea Leonard, Ashley Leonard, Jonathan Leonard; step-sister, Wanda Butler of Spring Hill; and special caregivers, Ardiss Armstrong, and Donna Foster.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Parker

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
