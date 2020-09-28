1/1
Terry Lindsey
Terry Lindsey
Columbia - Clyde Terry Lindsey, 78, retired owner and operator of Lindsey Propane and retired employee of Union Carbide, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Concord Cemetery, c/o Billy Church, 2771 Ragsdale Road, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born October 8, 1941 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Clyde Wesley Lindsey and the late Nancy Adams Lindsey. On February 12, 1987, he married Mildred Juanita Welch Lindsey who preceded him in death February 20, 2019. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Lindsey enjoyed farming and riding motorcycles. He loved children, especially his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, they were his pride and joy. Mr. Lindsey was a member of Linden Church of Christ and more recently attended Arkland Church of Christ.
Survivors include his sisters, Helen Cabra of Huntsville, Alabama; Earl Elizabeth Dickey of Euless, Texas; Era Sims of Columbia; Okalene Russell of Columbia; sister-in-law, Brenda Lindsey of Columbia; step son, Shannon (Angel) Buttrey of Fairview; several step grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, including a special nephew, Kip Lindsey and his wife, Stephanie Lindsey; and special caregivers, Rhonda West, Lorie Anderson, and Leslie Hanson.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Mauch, Louise Mulvaney; brothers, Paul Davis, Gene Lindsey, Orville Lindsey; and step son, Michael Buttrey.
Active pallbearers will be Kip Lindsey, Ricky Sims, Steve Anderson, Paul Young, Dean Lindsey, Jacob Buttrey and Ben Buttrey. Honorary pallbearers include former employee of Lindsey Propane, Hardee's Coffee Drinkers, Friends at Doo Dad's Restaurant, Mousetail River Friends, and Charles "Toe Head" Dale.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
