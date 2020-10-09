Terry Lynn Turnbo
Columbia - Mr. Terry LynnTurnbo departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence in Columbia at the age of 67 Years, 6 Months, 9 Days. He was born March 25, 1953 in Hohenwald, to the late Howard Edsel and Dorothy Virginia Turnbow Turnbo.
Mr. Turnbo was a retired auto salesman with Sloan Ford, Columbia, TN. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Stoneybrook Golf Club.
Survivors include a son, Chaney Ryan Turnbo, grandchild, Jasper Chance Turnbo; brother, Jamie Turnbo wife Angie, sister, Linda Isbell husband Claude.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday October 8th at 3:00 PM at Waynesboro Memorial Gardens with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County Assisting.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.