Terry Wayne Johnston
Terry Wayne Johnston
Hohenwald - Mr. Terry Wayne Johnston of Hohenwald, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 62. He was born to John Samuel Johnston and Annie Lou (better known as Ann) (Plunkett) Johnston on April 13, 1958, in Hickman Co. He was an administrative office clerk for Mt. Pleasant Transfer for a number of years.
Along with his mother, he is survived by Christopher Johnston, Brother-Centerville, TN, Carolyn (Larry) King, Sister-Seagoville, TX, Shirley (Robert) King, Sister-Bon Aqua, TN, Wanda (Paul) Corvin, Sister-Columbia, TN, and several nieces and nephews.
His father precedes him in death.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Wade Peeler Cemetery in Hickman Co.
McDonald Funeral Home, Inc. of Hohenwald assisted the family with arrangements.
If you wish to make a donation, the family asks that donations be made to the High Forest Human Society, any No-Kill Animal Shelter of your choice, or to the funeral home to off-set funeral expenses.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
