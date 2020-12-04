Thomas CiriclioColumbia - Thomas Joseph Ciriclio, age 63, a resident of Columbia, passed away December 2, at his residence.The family will celebrate his life with services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Born on September 11, 1957 in Bronxville, New York, Thomas was the son of the late Dominic Anthony Ciriclio and the late Dorothy Ann Maguire Ciriclio. He graduated from Lakeland High School, attended Indian River Community College, and Culinary Arts School. He worked many years for General Motors.He is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Jimmy) Lathero; grandchildren: Branson Lathero, Holdyn Lathero; siblings: Dominic (Donna) Ciriclio, Mary (Derwood) Sapp, Robert Ciriclio, Dorothy Ciriclio, Michael John Ciriclio, Donna Reyes, Shannon Stough; the mother of his children, Sharon Ciriclio; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Thomas Ciriclio.