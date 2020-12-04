1/
Thomas Ciriclio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Ciriclio
Columbia - Thomas Joseph Ciriclio, age 63, a resident of Columbia, passed away December 2, at his residence.
The family will celebrate his life with services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on September 11, 1957 in Bronxville, New York, Thomas was the son of the late Dominic Anthony Ciriclio and the late Dorothy Ann Maguire Ciriclio. He graduated from Lakeland High School, attended Indian River Community College, and Culinary Arts School. He worked many years for General Motors.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Jimmy) Lathero; grandchildren: Branson Lathero, Holdyn Lathero; siblings: Dominic (Donna) Ciriclio, Mary (Derwood) Sapp, Robert Ciriclio, Dorothy Ciriclio, Michael John Ciriclio, Donna Reyes, Shannon Stough; the mother of his children, Sharon Ciriclio; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Thomas Ciriclio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved