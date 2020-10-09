Thomas Franklin "Tommy" Reischman
Columbia - Thomas Franklin "Tommy" Reischman, 77, retired welder and resident of Columbia, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama.
A funeral mass will be conducted Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Father Dan Reehil officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born November 26, 1942 in Williamson County, he was the son of the late Joseph S. Reischman and the late Edna Evers Reischman. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Reischman enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf in his younger days. He was a faithful communicant of St. Catherine Catholic Church. His family and friends benefited from his generosity with his country ham, pork sausages, and fresh vegetables in the summertime.
Survivors include siblings, Bill (Jean) Reischman, Betty Howard, Martin (Connie) Reischman, Sister Joseph Marie, O.P. (Mary Reischman), Cheryl (Dan) Edlin; sisters-in-law, Marie Reischman, Kay Reischman; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kevin Love, Donald Love, and Joe Kuhl.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Reischman, Dennis Reischman; and brother-in-law, Chuck Howard.
Pallbearers will be Mike Reischman, Todd Reischman, Robert Reischman, John Reischman, Chris Reischman, Nick Reischman, and Jeff Howard.