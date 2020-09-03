1/1
Thomas Lewis McNabb
1951 - 2020
Mount Pleasant - Thomas Lewis McNabb, age 69, of Mount Pleasant passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Thomas was born June 1, 1951 in Hampshire, TN to the late Clarence McNabb and Allie Henson McNabb.
Thomas grew up in the Hampshire area where he honed many different skills becoming very much a Jack of All Trades. He could do just about anything he put his mind to as he was an extraordinarily hard worker. In addition to his job in construction he also volunteered, with what was then the Mount Pleasant Civil Defense and now is known as Maury County Volunteer Fire Fighters. He would be out all night fighting a fire and head straight into work the next morning. When Thomas wasn't working he was probably spending time with his daughter and later his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. If he wasn't helping someone else or working, he would drop a line in the water and see what he could catch. He also maintained an impressive garden, which you better not mess with unless he gave permission. Thomas is dearly loved and he will be deeply missed.
Thomas is survived by his wife: Cathy McNabb; children: Christy (Ryan) Marshall and Ronnie Powell; grandchildren: Bryan Cummins, Chelsea Jones and Kaden Marshall; special friend: Heydun Rogers; siblings: Ann (Grover) Chapman, Peggy McNabb, Freddie (Maggie) McNabb, Stella Runions, Carl (Donna) McNabb, and Joe (Mary Jane) McNabb; brother in law: Donald "Duck" Sharp; sister in law: Shelby Cates; his K-9 Companion: Chili and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will visit with friends Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. A celebration of Thomas's life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant with David Stofell officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
