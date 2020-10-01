Timothy Dewayne Oliver
Columbia - Timothy Dewayne Oliver, age 53, husband of Faye Mayberry Oliver, and a resident of Mapleash Avenue in Columbia, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2PM at Maury Memorial Gardens with Rick Points and Christopher Mayberry officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 12-2PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 3, 1966 in Maury County, Tim was the son of Wilma Lucille Daniels Oliver and the late James Morgan Oliver. He was a 1985 graduate of Columbia Central High School and worked as a lead driver for Road Runner Services in Spring Hill. He married Faye Mayberry on October 14, 1988. One of Tim's greatest hobbies was watching Nascar.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his brother, Tony (Linda) Oliver of Columbia; brother and sister in law: Timmy and Mary Ann Owens; brother in law: Charles Mayberry; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie and Danny Oliver.
Tim's family and close friends will serve as pallbearers.
