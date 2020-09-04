Timothy "Tim" Jason LeMay
Timothy "Tim" Jason LeMay, age 53, passed away September 3, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Tim was born in Columbia, TN August 22, 1967 to the late Campbell LeMay and Martha Tidwell Lemay.
Tim was a native of Maury County area. He was best known for his love of music. His natural talent of playing musical instruments was absolutely amazing. There was no instrument that Tim couldn't play. Tim was one with his guitar. Tim was also known for his heart of gold. Tim's love for his family was larger than life. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. As a child, Tim's favorite place to be was the ballpark. He was known as the kid that stood behind the fence with his glove and would catch every ball that went over. He loved to show out and caught many of them behind his back. Tim was known by many from his job of many years at Supe Rama Foods, Tim's best friend was his little dog that he called "Little Man". Little Man was so protective of Tim, just like Tim was of his family. He will be missed terribly, but his family has comfort in knowing that they will see him again.
Tim is survived by his wife Crystal LeMay; siblings: Ricky (Robin) LeMay, Terry (Deyra) LeMay, Sue Bane, Brenda (Joe) Hickman, Pat McCurdy, Janice (Derrick) Barton, and Kim Pruitt; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend: Little Man.
The family will have a graveside service at Polk Memorial Gardens on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com