Tommy Wayne Stewart
Tommy Wayne Stewart
Primm Springs - Tommy Wayne Stewart, 72, retired employee of Sole Support and resident of Primm Springs, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at NHC Maury Regional Transitional Care.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Oakley Cemetery with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Friday from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born April 22, 1948 in Maury County, he was the son of Nettie Walker Durham and the late William Stewart. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. A loving husband, father, and avid outdoorsman, Mr. Stewart enjoyed hunting, and fishing with his children. He was a member of Water Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to his mother, Nettie Durham, survivors include his wife, whom he married August 5, 1982, Shari Griffin Stewart; daughter, Heather (R.J.) Jones; son, Adam Stewart; grandson, Hunter Stewart; sister, Margaret Wells Blackwood; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two step-fathers, Luther Haskins and Gene Durham; and his grandparents.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Stewart, R.J. Jones, Wayne Williams, Ryan Dugger, Troy Blackwood, and Jim Huey. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
