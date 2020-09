Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracy Penick

Tracy Penick died suddenly the end of August, 2020 in Tampa, FL.

Tracy is the daughter of Gayle Andrews Ramirez, and the granddaughter of Nora Carpenter Cole & Bill Cole, and Michael Andrews, all formerly of Columbia, TN.

Tracy lived in Huntsville, AL for many years but recently moved to Tampa, FL. She has 3 children, Corey, Skye and Zoe Kim; and a brother, Tom Penick of Madison, AL.



