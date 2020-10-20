1/1
Valerie Casella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Casella
Valerie Casella, age 77, a resident of Columbia, TN passed away on October 17, 2020, unexpectedly due to complications from surgery.
Valerie's life was one of love and giving. She was a loving mother and doting grandmother. Not only did she invest her time in her own family, but she was a elementary school teacher for many years, where she invested in the growth and education of countless children. Valerie held an unwavering faith in God, one that was not idle; she was very active in her church community and volunteered her time often for charitable causes. Valerie is well loved by her family and church community and she will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherines Catholic Church on Monday October 19, 2020, at 4:00 pm with Father Davis officiating. The family will receive friends the same day from 2:00 pm till service time. Burial will be at Polk Memorial Gardens at 10:00 on Tuesday October 20th.
Valerie is survived by her daughter: Diana (Chris Cicero) Casella; sons: Robert (Kristin) Casella and Matthew (Robert Rider) Casella; grandchildren: Nicholas Casella, Joseph Cicero, Grace Carter and Portia Carter; and two brothers: Christopher and Paul Bartos.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved