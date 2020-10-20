Valerie Casella
Valerie Casella, age 77, a resident of Columbia, TN passed away on October 17, 2020, unexpectedly due to complications from surgery.
Valerie's life was one of love and giving. She was a loving mother and doting grandmother. Not only did she invest her time in her own family, but she was a elementary school teacher for many years, where she invested in the growth and education of countless children. Valerie held an unwavering faith in God, one that was not idle; she was very active in her church community and volunteered her time often for charitable causes. Valerie is well loved by her family and church community and she will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherines Catholic Church on Monday October 19, 2020, at 4:00 pm with Father Davis officiating. The family will receive friends the same day from 2:00 pm till service time. Burial will be at Polk Memorial Gardens at 10:00 on Tuesday October 20th.
Valerie is survived by her daughter: Diana (Chris Cicero) Casella; sons: Robert (Kristin) Casella and Matthew (Robert Rider) Casella; grandchildren: Nicholas Casella, Joseph Cicero, Grace Carter and Portia Carter; and two brothers: Christopher and Paul Bartos.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com
