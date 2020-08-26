1/1
Valton Glen "Hollywood" Harlan Sr.
Valton Glen "Hollywood" Harlan, Sr.
Mt. Pleasant - Valton Glen "Hollywood" Harlan, Sr., age 58, resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Apostle Kendall Alderson officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests anyone attending to please wear a mask.
Born on March 3, 1962 in Maury County, Tennessee to Ruby Mae Harlan & James "Sonny" Wheeler. He was baptized at an early age at Mt. Nebo MB church and later became a member of West Point MB Church. He was a standout basketball player for the Mt. Pleasant Tigers graduating in the Mt. Pleasant High School Class of 1980. Glen loved to be with his family and friends enjoying life with a laugh and a huge smile. Never meeting a stranger and thought of everyone as "good people."
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Shequita (Apostle Kendall) Alderson, Chavez Whitaker, and Valton Glen (Tanezja) Harlan Jr.; Grandchildren: Tylan, Canija, Xavian, Zarriyn, A'Laia, Ayva, and SirZarrion.; Sisters: Callie Lamb, Velvet Harlan, Bertha (Michael) Cathey, Renitra Harlan, and Melissa (Chris) Duke; Aunts: Deborah Marshall, Delores Foster, and Jacqueline St. Lawrence; Uncle: Clifford Foster. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends: John Armstrong, Jeffery Webster, Temple Reed, Robin Osborne, Ricky Gillespie, and Sarah Street.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters: Ruby "Judy" Harlan and Melinda Fennessee; brother: David Fennessee; niece: Shekita Harlan-Turrentine; and nephew: Chaston Alderson.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: TnFunerals.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC
609 Bear Creek Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 840-4750
Memories & Condolences
