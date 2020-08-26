Valton Glen "Hollywood" Harlan, Sr.
Mt. Pleasant - Valton Glen "Hollywood" Harlan, Sr., age 58, resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Apostle Kendall Alderson officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family requests anyone attending to please wear a mask.
Born on March 3, 1962 in Maury County, Tennessee to Ruby Mae Harlan & James "Sonny" Wheeler. He was baptized at an early age at Mt. Nebo MB church and later became a member of West Point MB Church. He was a standout basketball player for the Mt. Pleasant Tigers graduating in the Mt. Pleasant High School Class of 1980. Glen loved to be with his family and friends enjoying life with a laugh and a huge smile. Never meeting a stranger and thought of everyone as "good people."
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Shequita (Apostle Kendall) Alderson, Chavez Whitaker, and Valton Glen (Tanezja) Harlan Jr.; Grandchildren: Tylan, Canija, Xavian, Zarriyn, A'Laia, Ayva, and SirZarrion.; Sisters: Callie Lamb, Velvet Harlan, Bertha (Michael) Cathey, Renitra Harlan, and Melissa (Chris) Duke; Aunts: Deborah Marshall, Delores Foster, and Jacqueline St. Lawrence; Uncle: Clifford Foster. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends: John Armstrong, Jeffery Webster, Temple Reed, Robin Osborne, Ricky Gillespie, and Sarah Street.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters: Ruby "Judy" Harlan and Melinda Fennessee; brother: David Fennessee; niece: Shekita Harlan-Turrentine; and nephew: Chaston Alderson.
