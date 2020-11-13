1/1
Columbia - Vickie Pickett, age 64, went home to her Lord on November 11, 2020, in Columbia, TN.
Vickie was born on April 07, 1956, in Homestead, FL to her late parents Robert and Eunice Baker Chapman.
Vickie is a devout Christian, attending Lighthouse Baptist.
Vickie has a wonderful personality, always drawing people in with her warm smile. She was a great cook and baker, which her husband considers her a housewife and a half. Vickie loved reading her mystery novels and spending hours shopping at Belk's. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and all the lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, with Pastor David Baker officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm, to share fond memories of Vickie.
Vickie is preceded in death by her mother, father, and son, Jimmy.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband Roy Pickett; children: Jimmy, Conan, Hannah, Rachel; sister Pamela and brother Robert.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
