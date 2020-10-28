1/1
Vicky Lynn Nance
Vicky Lynn Nance
Vicky Lynn Nance, age 63, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. Vicky was born May 9, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ernest Nance and Betty Jean Harlow Nance.
Vicky has always been a person that gave freely. She loved to care for others and laugh with alongside of people. She was someone who always tried to impart joy on those around her. She would give the shirt off of her back to a stranger even if it was the last thing she had. She spent 12 years caring for her late mother, despite battling many years of her own health problems, Vicky was a strong woman. She was also strong in her faith, she had a firm belief in her God and diligently studied her Bible. She was a lifelong member of the Hall's Chapel Church of Christ. When Vicky had some free time, she would like go shopping often finding things for others, or she would find an animal to care for, as she always had a heart for all sorts of God's creatures. Vicky was a bright light in this world and she will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Vicky is survived by her cousins: Darlene (Kenneth) Walters, Tammy Porter, Connie Bassham, Debbie Irvine, Cindy Donovan, Missy Rodriguez, and Brian Harlow; uncles: Bobby and Larry Harlow; and one brother: Mike Nance. Vicky is preceded in death by her parents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service celebrating Vicky's life will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, TN with Bro. Bob Vassar officiating.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
